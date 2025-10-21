AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

