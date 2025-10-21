apricus wealth LLC Acquires 450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $949,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

