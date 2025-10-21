Divergent Planning LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. RTX accounts for 0.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in RTX by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $170.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

