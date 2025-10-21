Divergent Planning LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

