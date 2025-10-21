Triton Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $409.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.
Insider Activity
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.
View Our Latest Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.