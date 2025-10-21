Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,495.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,339.81.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,238.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,213.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,182.08. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $744.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $526.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

