Whittier Trust Co. Buys 9,073 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1%

ABBV stock opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average is $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $242.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.