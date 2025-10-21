Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9%

LOW stock opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $282.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

