Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.