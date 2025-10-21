Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,439 Chubb Limited $CB

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chubb by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chubb Stock Performance
CB opened at $268.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.34 and a 200 day moving average of $280.85. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
