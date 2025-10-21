Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $385,000 in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Bank of America by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $287,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

