Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.