Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.47.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

