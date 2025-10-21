Divergent Planning LLC Has $498,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Divergent Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 52.6% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.7% in the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $611.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.68. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

