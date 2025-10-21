Triton Financial Group Inc Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Oracle accounts for 1.5% of Triton Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

