Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,049 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $18,813,000. Netflix comprises approximately 2.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,238.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,213.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,182.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $744.26 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

