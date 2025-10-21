Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 237,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1%

ABBV stock opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $409.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.58 and a 200-day moving average of $197.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

