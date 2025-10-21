iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

