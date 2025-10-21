Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 156,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 216,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $853.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

