Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 19.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,141.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,454.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,349.06.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 target price (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

