Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.