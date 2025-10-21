WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

