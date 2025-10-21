Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,296 Danaher Corporation $DHR

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.42. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $274.21.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.