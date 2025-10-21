Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.84.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

