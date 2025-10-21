Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $791.8182.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $664.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $674.70 and its 200-day moving average is $696.51. The company has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

