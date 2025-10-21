apricus wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

apricus wealth LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.9% during the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 47.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 71,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 47,001 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

