Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.57.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.