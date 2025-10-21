Triton Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

