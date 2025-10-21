Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 6,016 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after buying an additional 1,888,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.47.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

