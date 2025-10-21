DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $370,272,000. Amundi raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,725,000 after purchasing an additional 864,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.6%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.