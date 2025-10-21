Whittier Trust Co. Has $20.55 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $307.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.47. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $219.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.68.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

