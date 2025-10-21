DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $337.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

