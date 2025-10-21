Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.29. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.