DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $602.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

