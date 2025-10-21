Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of ORCL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $789.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

