Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,758 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

