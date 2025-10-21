Advantage Trust Co Buys 504 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.44.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

