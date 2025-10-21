Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,884 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

