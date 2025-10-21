Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 311 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,121.37.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $918.17 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $911.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $938.10. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

