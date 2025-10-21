Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.