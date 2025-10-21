Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8%

EMR opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

