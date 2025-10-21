Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 21,242 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

