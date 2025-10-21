Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VO opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.41 and a 200-day moving average of $276.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.