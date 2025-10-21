Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after buying an additional 535,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 938.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,669,000 after buying an additional 503,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average is $208.79. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.