Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE IBM opened at $283.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

