DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $283.64 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

