The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $287.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.95 and a 200 day moving average of $266.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

