iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
