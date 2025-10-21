Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

