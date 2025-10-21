Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after acquiring an additional 728,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $82.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

